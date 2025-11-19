Digital Worker Services plans to be first Kochi AI startup listed on NASDAQ

KOCHI: Digital Worker Services, a Kochi-based, fully indigenous software startup, is eyeing to become the first AI product company from the city to list on the NASDAQ growth markets. The startup has been ranked among the world’s top 60 service teams in the field of AI-driven Intelligent Automation, powering global enterprises with efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

This highly specialized group has built over 300 enterprise automation solutions in the US alone and for 250+ clients globally during the last five years, helping companies worldwide harness artificial intelligence for efficiency and scalability.

In the process, the company has surpassed its multi-billion-dollar peers to achieve the prestigious status of being one of the top 60 professional services partners for Automation Anywhere.

As part of its expansion strategy, the company, having a direct office in New York, is also evaluating other capital markets for an early listing to secure growth capital.

“Our focus on the EU and US markets aims to drive customer acquisition that would propel us to over USD 1 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) by the end of 2025,” company CEO, Aromal Jayaraj Shikky, said.

In a monumental leap forward, the company is now introducing a lightweight, cost-effective Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) framework that enables seamless deployment of AI-driven digital coworkers. This groundbreaking innovation has the potential to transform workplaces, redefining productivity and accessibility on a global scale. What sets this AGI framework apart from existing enterprise AI solutions is that it is absolutely free.