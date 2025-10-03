Hackathon on online child safety sets stage for c0c0n 2025 in Kochi

KOCHI: The countdown has begun for c0c0n 2025 – International Cyber Security & Hacking Conference, one of India’s flagship cybersecurity events, to be held in Kochi from October 7 to 11. Ahead of the five-day conclave that brings together global leaders in digital safety, the spotlight this week is on Hac’KP 2025, the sixth edition of Kerala Police’s international hackathon, which opened on Wednesday at Taj Vivanta, Kochi.
Organised by the Kerala Police Cyberdome as a pre-conference programme of c0c0n, the four-day hackathon is themed ‘Automating the fight against online harm’ with a sharp focus on protecting children in cyberspace. The hackathon was inaugurated by Ravada A Chandrasekhar, director general of police and state police chief.
The opening session featured addresses and felicitation messages from Putta Vimaladitya, commissioner of police, Kochi City, Peter Pilley of Kindred Tech, and Kelvin Lay MBE, director of the Child Light Technical Advisory Program. Speakers highlighted the urgent need for innovation-driven cyber safety, particularly in tackling online child exploitation.
This year, Hac’KP drew an overwhelming response with over 1,000 applications from innovators, cybersecurity professionals, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) researchers across the globe.
“After rigorous screening, 30 top talents were shortlisted for the grand finale, where they will collaborate over four days to build impactful solutions. Challenge areas include privacy-first reporting platforms for CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) intelligence, automated threat-correlation tools for law enforcement, and AI-driven early detection technologies to safeguard children online,” an official said.
The hackathon will conclude on October 4, setting the stage for c0c0n 2025, which begins with intensive hands-on training sessions from October 7–9 and culminates with the main conference on October 10–11 at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, Kochi.
The main conference will be inaugurated on October 10 by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, while the closing ceremony on October 11 will be presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with participation from industry leaders, policymakers, and global cybersecurity experts.
With its theme ‘Securing the Cyber Future Together’, c0c0n is expected to host more than 3,000 delegates.