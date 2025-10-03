Hackathon on online child safety sets stage for c0c0n 2025 in Kochi

KOCHI: The countdown has begun for c0c0n 2025 – International Cyber Security & Hacking Conference, one of India’s flagship cybersecurity events, to be held in Kochi from October 7 to 11. Ahead of the five-day conclave that brings together global leaders in digital safety, the spotlight this week is on Hac’KP 2025, the sixth edition of Kerala Police’s international hackathon, which opened on Wednesday at Taj Vivanta, Kochi.

Organised by the Kerala Police Cyberdome as a pre-conference programme of c0c0n, the four-day hackathon is themed ‘Automating the fight against online harm’ with a sharp focus on protecting children in cyberspace. The hackathon was inaugurated by Ravada A Chandrasekhar, director general of police and state police chief.

The opening session featured addresses and felicitation messages from Putta Vimaladitya, commissioner of police, Kochi City, Peter Pilley of Kindred Tech, and Kelvin Lay MBE, director of the Child Light Technical Advisory Program. Speakers highlighted the urgent need for innovation-driven cyber safety, particularly in tackling online child exploitation.

This year, Hac’KP drew an overwhelming response with over 1,000 applications from innovators, cybersecurity professionals, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) researchers across the globe.