How Mubeena P A, a young mother of three, became a bodybuilding champion in a matter of months

Next, she’s gearing up for the Miss Universe Championship in Haryana next year, where she hopes to earn a Pro Card, officially making her a professional athlete. “That’s my dream,” she says. “I’ve been selected already, but I have not lined up sponsors yet. Besides, I think I should reset my body,” Mubeena says.

But she does not plan to stay idle. The routine will continue, of course, and now, given that her name rings loud in bodybuilding circles, several young women have also started to approach her seeking a mentor and others, inspiration.

“I always tell them, I’m just a normal woman. If I can, you can too. Once you push through that first wall, be it family, fear, whatever it is, the support starts coming,” she says. “In my case, the win is not important. I’ve already achieved the courage to start again, to rebuild my life. That’s what matters,” she adds.

Indeed, for Mubeena, bodybuilding isn’t about vanity or validation. It’s about endurance. The quiet, persistent kind that begins when no one’s watching. “When I look back,” she says, “I don’t see muscles or medals. I see a woman who didn’t give up.”