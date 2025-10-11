Experts raise concerns over rising cyber threats, online frauds at c0c0n 2025

KOCHI: Cyber crimes like child sexual abuse and exploitation, digital arrest, and online financial fraud were the major concerns that were discussed on the inaugural day of c0c0n 2025 International Cyber Security and Hacking Conference being held in Kochi. Experts also came up with measures to tackle them.

Speaking after inaugurating the conference, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan highlighted the need for the country to stand united to bolster national cyber security.

And the sessions that followed did work on that point. One of the highlights of day one was the AI track, which saw maximum participation.

Parth Shukla from Cequence Security unpacked the intricacies of red teaming large language models (LLMs) — highlighting how adversarial testing reveals vulnerabilities caused by hallucination and data poisoning. Nagarjun Rallapalli of Accorian spoke on the top attacks on OWASP agentic AI systems, providing a rare glimpse into emerging security frameworks for autonomous agents.

Venkateshwar Tyagi introduced the fusion of human intuition and AI decision loops in his talk “Kill Chain, Meet Skill Chain”, emphasising the next generation of cyber defence built on collaborative intelligence. “Along with cyber crimes like digital arrest, cyber-dependent crimes are also becoming increasingly common. The public should be vigilant against cybercrime along with the investigation systems,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE on the sidelines of the conference, Manoj Abraham, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau director, pointed out that one of the major takeaways of the conference was the development of two solutions that would not only help fight child sexual abuse and exploitation crimes, but also in their scaled-up form aid the law enforcement agencies to track criminals and apprehend them.