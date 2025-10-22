After 20-year wait, Kochi corporation has a swanky address

KOCHI: Marking the end of a two-decade wait, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built Kochi corporation office near Marine Drive. The 1.75 lakh square feet facility has been built at an estimated cost of C61 crore.

At the event, the chief minister highlighted the role local bodies play in eradicating extreme poverty.

“The state has been implementing several initiatives. We are going to be declared free of extreme poverty on November 1, a rare achievement globally. Though every department has played a role, the contribution of the local bodies is commendable. Local bodies identified the beneficiaries and implemented the project. They play a crucial role in the development of the state,” he said.

The chief minister also appreciated Kochi corporation for the development and welfare projects — including Samridhi, She Lodge, G Smarakam, Ernakulam Market, and the P&T Colony rehabilitation — implemented within corporation limits.

“Kochi city’s growth is in line with the welfare and development vision of the state government. There were issues with waste management in Brahmapuram. Now the initiatives to solve these issues have proven beneficial. CBG plant construction is in the final stage. Biomining is progressing. These developments were made possible because of the efficiency of the municipal corporation,” Pinarayi said.

The construction of the new corporation building began in 2006, with the land for the purpose having been purchased in 2005 during the tenure of C M Dinesh Mani.