Uncertainty over use of current office building

KOCHI: As the corporation is set to shift its functioning to the new building in a few weeks, a question mark hangs over the utilisation of the current building on Park Avenue.

Speaking at the inaugural function, MP Hibi Eden urged the state government and the Kochi corporation to use the old office for the development and expansion of the Ernakulam General Hospital, which is facing a space crunch.

“I request the officials and the mayor to use the existing facility, which carries a sense of nostalgia, for the development of the general hospital,” he said.

Mayor M Anilkumar said the council will discuss whether to renovate or repurpose the building once the new facility becomes operational. “The old building has cultural significance. We haven’t discussed the handing over of the property for the development of the general hospital. The corporation has been handing over its assets for the development of other projects, including the Kochi Metro. However, the coming councils will decide on that,” he told reporters earlier.

The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development, had proposed to convert the building into a museum.