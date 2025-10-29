‘New drug-bust device will be a gamechanger,' says Kerala IPS couple

Ajeetha Begum Sulthan and Satheesh Bino make a rare police couple. Both are from the same 2008 IPS batch, and currently serve in the same rank in Kerala.

While Satheesh of Vaduthala in Kochi is deputy inspector-general for the Ernakulam Range, Ajeetha, who hails from Coimbatore, holds the same charge in Thiruvananthapuram.

Notably, the two are also devoted fitness enthusiasts and earned time in the limelight beyond their duties by successfully completing an Ironman triathlon.

Here, in a free-wheeling chat with TNIE, they open up about their police training, law & order in Kerala, gender bias in the force, personal victories and motivations that shape their journey, both in service and in life. Excerpts

How did you each find your way into the IPS?

Ajeetha Begum: I came from a background where girls were expected to get married by 18. My sister did too, after her first year of college. I was active in student politics and my professors encouraged me to study further. My parents, meanwhile, were planning my marriage. It took a couple of small ‘dharnas’ at home to convince them.

Later, my father then suggested I try for the civil services exam. I didn’t even know what that meant. But I gave it a shot, cleared it, and that’s how it began. IPS was my second choice, and I got it again when I wrote the exam a second time. So, it wasn’t my childhood dream per say, but I grew to love the uniform and the work.