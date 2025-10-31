TiEcon Kerala to feature ‘pitch bay’ for startups

KOCHI: TiE Kerala has announced ‘pitch bay’ as a key attraction of TiEcon Kerala 2025, the state’s largest entrepreneurial conference that brings together innovators, investors, and industry leaders. The session will serve as a live platform for early-stage startups to present their ideas before a distinguished jury and secure chances for on-the-spot funding commitments.

The jury comprises eminent industrialists V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman, IBS Group; Navas M Meeran, chairman and CEO, Group Meeran; Aju Jacob, managing director, Synthite Industries; Nazneen Jehangir, CEO and executive director, Nest Digital; Ajit Moopan, chairman, MN Holdings; and Hari Krishnan Nair, president, Western India Cashew Company.

Highlighting the objective, Vivek Krishna Govind, president, TiE Kerala, said the pitch bay aims to provide a vibrant platform for early-stage startups to engage directly with investors who bring financial backing as well as mentorship and strategic guidance.

Startups based or operating in Kerala can apply by October 31 through: https://www.keralaangelnetwork.com/investors. or contact 9074238011.