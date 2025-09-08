14,000 people handwrite the Gospel of St Mark at Vallarpadam Basilica

KOCHI: Around 14,000 people, including children, teachers and parents, came together to handwrite the Gospel of St Mark and present it in bound book form on Sunday.

The event, held under the leadership of the Faith Formation Commission and the Basic Christian Community directorate, helped the Archdiocese of Verapoly secure a place in the Book of India Records.

The historic gathering took place in the courtyard of the Vallarpadam Basilica and was inaugurated by Archbishop Dr Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly Archdiocese. The award was formally presented by Book of India representative Tony Chittattukulathil and received on behalf of the archdiocese by Archbishop Kalathiparambil.