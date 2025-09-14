Journalist Siddique Kappan among nine booked for unlawful assembly

KOCHI: Kochi city police on Saturday arrested two persons and booked nine others, including Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala who had been imprisoned after being charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in connection with a solidarity gathering held in support of Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, who faces UAPA charges for allegedly criticising ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The arrested have been identified as Dr Hari and Shaneer. Others booked in the case include Neeharika Pradaush, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, and C P Rasheed, who had also taken part in the solidarity meeting. The arrests followed a protest held at Vanchi Square on Saturday, organised with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), demanding the release of Rejaz.

The accused were booked for unlawfully assembling and conducting a protest near Vanchi Square, close to the High Court Junction, without prior permission, said a source with Kochi city police.

“They had no valid sanction to use loudspeakers and had gathered illegally, causing obstruction to both pedestrians and traffic in the area. Hence, they were taken into custody,” said Sibi Tom, assistant commissioner with Ernakulam Central subdivision.