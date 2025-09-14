Journalist Siddique Kappan among nine booked for unlawful assembly

KOCHI: Kochi city police on Saturday arrested two persons and booked nine others, including Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala who had been imprisoned after being charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), in connection with a solidarity gathering held in support of Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, who faces UAPA charges for allegedly criticising ‘Operation Sindoor’.
The arrested have been identified as Dr Hari and Shaneer. Others booked in the case include Neeharika Pradaush, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, and C P Rasheed, who had also taken part in the solidarity meeting. The arrests followed a protest held at Vanchi Square on Saturday, organised with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), demanding the release of Rejaz.
The accused were booked for unlawfully assembling and conducting a protest near Vanchi Square, close to the High Court Junction, without prior permission, said a source with Kochi city police.
“They had no valid sanction to use loudspeakers and had gathered illegally, causing obstruction to both pedestrians and traffic in the area. Hence, they were taken into custody,” said Sibi Tom, assistant commissioner with Ernakulam Central subdivision.
A police officer from Ernakulam Central station further clarified that the organisers had only obtained permission from the Kochi Corporation to hold the event, but had not secured mandatory police approval for the use of loudspeakers.
“When the police reached the spot, most participants dispersed. However, two individuals refused to leave and even pushed the sub-inspector on duty, obstructing official work,” she said.
The two were taken into custody and their arrest was formally recorded, and they were later released on station bail, she added.
Rejaz, an independent journalist from Kerala who has been reporting on human rights issues, was arrested from a hotel in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He was then booked under the UAPA, after allegedly criticising Operation Sindoor through social media, besides raising anti-India slogans.