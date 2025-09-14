Kochi Corporation set to adopt a multi-pronged approach to handle city’s waste

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation is looking to adopt multiple technologies for a permanent solution to the waste-management crisis in the city. The compressed biogas (CBG) plant, a Rs 90 crore project at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard, is set to be commissioned, and the trial run for food-waste processing has begun. The local body also aims to set up a windrow-compost plant at the site in a year.

“We are also planning a window-compost plant – maybe within a year in Brahmapuram. The black soldier fly (BSF) plant at the location will continue to operate. The benefit of adopting different technologies is even if one plant develops technical issues, we have others to fall back on. This will ensure that there is no waste management crisis in the city,” mayor M Anilkumar said, adding that a waste-to-energy plant is also part of the Brahmapuram master plan.

A Rs 60.96-crore proposal for a windrow-compost plant has been included in the Brahmapuram master plan, prepared as part of the Kerala Solid Waste Management Project. “We have submitted the plan for the 50-tonne plant. The proceedings are yet to be completed. Once the windrow compost plant is constructed, we will have three different technologies. Thus, waste management will no longer be an issue,” said T K Ashraf, health standing committee chairman.

Once fully operational, the CBG plant, being implemented by Bharat Petroleum Company Ltd, will process 150 tonnes of biodegradable waste and produce 15 tonnes of biogas a day.