Bengaluru-based RCC Nutrafill to set up Rs 100-crore food processing, life sciences facility in Angamaly

KOCHI: In a significant push for the state’s ambition to attract major investment projects, Bengaluru-based RCC Nutrafill will establish a food processing and life sciences products manufacturing facility at the KSIDC Industrial Park in Angamaly, Ernakulam. The H100-crore facility is slated to generate 500 direct and indirect jobs.

RCC Nutrafill director Sai Devarajulu Prasad told TNIE, “The facility will include cold storage, warehousing, and R&D facilities along with the manufacturing of products belonging to life sciences and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) categories.”

He said the first phase of the facility, spread across 5 acres, will be completed within the next 24 months. Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, has played a key role in bringing RCC Nutrafill to Kerala. The company, a new venture by Dr Ella, had announced the investment at the Invest Kerala Global Summit.

The initiative is expected to help attract more companies to the state, which is making great strides in the food processing and life sciences sectors, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said after laying the foundation stone for the facility on Sunday.

“This project reflects Kerala’s commitment to industrial growth driven by innovation and high-end technology. We are pleased that Nutrafill has chosen to establish its project in Angamaly. The state government remains fully committed to supporting Nutrafill’s shared vision and ensuring this facility becomes a benchmark for innovation and sustainable manufacturing,” Rajeeve said.

Upon commercialisation, the facility will cater to the processing of food, marine, spices, agricultural, and medical products through USDA-accredited technology, ensuring product safety, shelf-life extension, and compliance with global standards.

“RCC was a Swiss company that we acquired in 2005. It mostly does contract research for other companies like agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and industrial chemicals. RCC Nutrafill was established five years ago. It does more of the manufacturing support for the pharma industry. This is done at the Bengaluru facility. We wanted to expand the business and thought Kerala would be a good place for it,” he said.

“We are planning other establishments. However, initially, we want to see and learn about the ecosystem through this facility and then see what else we can develop in Kerala. Our focus is more on knowledge-driven and human capital-driven enterprises. The human capital in Kerala is very mature,” Sai said.