Kochi Metro records highest monthly ridership of 34 lakh in August

KOCHI: Kochi Metro is going places as a popular mode of the transport for those looking to beat the traffic congestion and the unpredictable weather in the city. Passenger numbers hit a new high in August with the transport network registering a monthly ridership of over 34 lakh, beating the previous high of 32 lakh recorded last December.

“Ridership in August was 34,10,250, higher than the 32,35,027 posted in December 2024. Interestingly, July also registered good numbers, with 32,14,193 passengers availing the facility,” a senior KMRL official said.

In fact, on average, monthly ridership this year is up an impressive 1,59,660 from the corresponding period last year. Total monthly footfall in August 2024 was 30,27,750. Average daily ridership has been touching the one-lakh mark on most days since July 2024. “While monthly ridership in January 2025 was 31,59,874, it came in at 31,58,565 for May,” the official added.

Annual ridership has grown by at least 10% since FY 2022-23. Total ridership was 2,48,81,600 in 2022-23, 3,23,14,947 in 2023-24 and 3,56,17,580 in 2024-25.

Kochi Metro registered an operating surplus in the last three consecutive years, making a remarkable turnaround. When services commenced in 2017-18, the company reported an operating loss of Rs 24.19 crore that year.