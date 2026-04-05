Odisha woman arrested for snatching chain from 84-year-old in Kochi

KOCHI: A migrant woman was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching incident in Kochi on Saturday. The accused, identified as Sunila Rao, 32, belonging to Ganjam in Odisha, was apprehended by a special squad of the Ernakulam Town North police.

According to an officer with the city police, the incident occurred around 12.30pm when she allegedly snatched a gold chain weighing around two sovereigns from an 84-year-old woman, a resident of Poonithura, near a bakery in Kaloor.

Based on her complaint, a theft case was registered and the accused was arrested within hours, the officer added.

In a separate incident, reported around 9am near the SNDP Subrahmanya Temple on the Kangarappady–Kalamassery medical college road, a 38-year-old woman from Palluruthy was targeted by a motorcyclist who allegedly snatched at her gold chain weighing around five grams.

The accused reportedly assaulted the victim and fled with a portion of the chain weighing around three grams, said an officer with Thrikkakara police station.