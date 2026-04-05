Piped gas network expands in Kochi as households weigh cost vs convenience

KOCHI: Kochi is witnessing a slow but steady expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) coverage, with more residential areas being brought under the network even as consumers weigh costs against convenience. The transition, part of the Centre’s push to expand city gas distribution and reduce dependence on LPG cylinders, is beginning to gather momentum in the city.
According to Ajay Pillai, general manager of Indian Oil-Adani Gas, over 44,000 households in Kochi are currently connected to PNG. The network already covers Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Maradu, and parts of Kochi corporation, with further expansion under way into new localities. “With more areas getting connected, we are seeing a rise in enquiries. Many households have already surrendered their LPG cylinders,” Pillai said, pointing to a gradual shift in consumer preference driven by the promise of uninterrupted supply and ease of use.
The impact is increasingly visible in the commercial sector as well. Amid recurring LPG cylinder shortages, especially affecting hotels and restaurants, several establishments are exploring alternatives.
“Earlier, many hotels were reluctant. Now, more than 100 hotels have adopted PNG,” he said, adding that businesses are beginning to prioritise continuous supply over cylinder-based systems.
Despite the growing uptake, adoption remains uneven, with cost concerns continuing to influence household decisions. K S Mohiyudin, a resident of Satellite Township in Padamugal, said his family reverted to LPG after finding PNG expensive.
“Our bill crossed Rs 3,500, which was too high for a family of four,” he said.
However, user experience varies widely. Another resident, Ravichandran, reported spending around Rs 1,000 over two months, indicating that costs depend heavily on consumption patterns, household size and cooking habits.
Pillai said misconceptions about billing often contribute to the perception that PNG is costly.
“Consumers tend to look at the total bill, which may include installation charges, EMIs, rentals, and piping costs. The actual gas consumption charge is only one component,” he explained.
Initial installation expenses also play a role in decision-making. While the company bears the bulk of infrastructure costs, households may spend up to Rs 15,000 for connection and internal fittings, either upfront or in instalments.
For some, practical considerations such as housing status matter as much as cost. Bosco K V, who lives in a rented house, said he has not opted for PNG due to concerns over flexibility. “Switching back to LPG later may not be easy,” he said.
Even so, users cite convenience as a major advantage. The absence of cylinder booking, uninterrupted supply, and digital billing systems are making PNG an attractive option, particularly for urban households.
On the infrastructure front, Indian Oil-Adani Gas has invested around Rs 600 crore in Kochi’s PNG network as of March 31, 2026, with further expansion planned. This suggests that while significant progress has been made, the network is still in a growth phase.
Kochi’s transition to PNG thus reflects a mix of progress and caution, officials said. While the expanding coverage and LPG supply issues, especially in the commercial sector, are nudging more users towards piped gas, concerns over affordability and upfront costs continue to shape the pace of adoption.