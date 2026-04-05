Piped gas network expands in Kochi as households weigh cost vs convenience

KOCHI: Kochi is witnessing a slow but steady expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) coverage, with more residential areas being brought under the network even as consumers weigh costs against convenience. The transition, part of the Centre’s push to expand city gas distribution and reduce dependence on LPG cylinders, is beginning to gather momentum in the city.

According to Ajay Pillai, general manager of Indian Oil-Adani Gas, over 44,000 households in Kochi are currently connected to PNG. The network already covers Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Maradu, and parts of Kochi corporation, with further expansion under way into new localities. “With more areas getting connected, we are seeing a rise in enquiries. Many households have already surrendered their LPG cylinders,” Pillai said, pointing to a gradual shift in consumer preference driven by the promise of uninterrupted supply and ease of use.

The impact is increasingly visible in the commercial sector as well. Amid recurring LPG cylinder shortages, especially affecting hotels and restaurants, several establishments are exploring alternatives.

“Earlier, many hotels were reluctant. Now, more than 100 hotels have adopted PNG,” he said, adding that businesses are beginning to prioritise continuous supply over cylinder-based systems.

Despite the growing uptake, adoption remains uneven, with cost concerns continuing to influence household decisions. K S Mohiyudin, a resident of Satellite Township in Padamugal, said his family reverted to LPG after finding PNG expensive.

“Our bill crossed Rs 3,500, which was too high for a family of four,” he said.

However, user experience varies widely. Another resident, Ravichandran, reported spending around Rs 1,000 over two months, indicating that costs depend heavily on consumption patterns, household size and cooking habits.

Pillai said misconceptions about billing often contribute to the perception that PNG is costly.