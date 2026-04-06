Experiments, community equations mark poll battle in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: As electioneering nears a crescendo, Kochi, Tripunithura, Vypeen and Kalamassery have emerged as key battlegrounds in Ernakulam district. Though the performance in the 2025 local body elections gives the UDF confidence of retaining its seats, community equations and increasing BJP votes remain a concern for the front. For the LDF, however, the aim is to increase its share of seats in the UDF bastion.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF secured nine seats in the district, while the CPM-led LDF won five — Kochi, Vypeen, Kunnathunad, Kothamangalam and Kalamassery. The constituencies of Ernakulam, Angamaly, Aluva, and Thrikkakara remain a stronghold of the UDF, and the party has fielded sitting MLAs to retain the seats.

With senior Congress leader and MLA K Babu opting out of electoral politics, Tripunithura is set for a close contest. Babu has made way for the deputy mayor of Kochi, Deepak Joy, who is taking on K N Unnikrishnan, the Vypeen MLA.

“The LDF has traditional political votes in Tripunithura. Babu had a personal influence over the voters here. His retirement and BJP’s significant vote share in the constituency make the contest tough for both fronts,” said a CPM leader in Ernakulam.

A crucial aspect, however, is that the NDA has given the seat to the Twenty20 party. In 2021, the presence of the Twenty20 caused the UDF significant damage. As it has joined the NDA, the UDF harbours high hopes in Kunnathunad too.