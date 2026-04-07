ATM break-in attempt case ends in acquittal after almost a decade in Kochi

KOCHI: Almost a decade after an alleged attempt to break open an ATM in Angamaly, a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court has acquitted the accused, citing serious lapses in the investigation and the prosecution’s failure to produce legally admissible evidence.

The case relates to an incident on October 22, 2015, when an attempt was allegedly made to break open an ATM belonging to a nationalised bank in Angamaly. The prosecution said the accused trespassed into the ATM counter around 10.30 pm and attempted to break open the cash dispenser using tools such as a hammer, screwdriver and hacksaw blade with the intention of stealing money.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and later filed a chargesheet before the court.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 10 witnesses and produced several documents and material objects, including tools allegedly used in the attempted break-in. The case largely relied on CCTV visuals from cameras installed inside the ATM counter.

However, while delivering the judgement recently, the court noted that the electronic evidence was not produced in the manner required by law. The CCTV footage submitted by the prosecution did not carry the mandatory certification required under the Indian Evidence Act, making it legally inadmissible.