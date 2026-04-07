Bharat will become ‘Vishwa Guru’ only if everyone strives together: Mohan Bhagwat

KOCHI: Bharat will become the ‘Vishwa Guru’ only when everyone strives together, said RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in Kochi on Monday. Lord Krishna did not lift his little finger to raise the Govardhan Hill until all the Gopis and Gopas joined to lift the hill. “We must grow, but simultaneously, we must work for the nation,” he said.

Mohan Bhagawat said Lord Krishna, who took upon himself hardships and sorrows for the welfare of the world, should be the role model. “Individual and family lives must be conducive to the nation’s interests. Being a good person is not enough; one’s virtues must be utilised for the country. No individual or family can live happily in isolation. Life becomes comfortable for everyone only if the country is secure.

Personalities like Sree Narayana Guru and Swami Vivekananda dedicated their acquired character and talents to society,” he said while inaugurating the Bala Netru Sibir organised on the occasion of the the golden jubilee celebrations of Balagokulam at Bhaskareeyam Convention Centre in Elamakkara.

“Today, Bharatiyas receive respect wherever they go in the world. Bharat is now a powerful nation. We have acquired the capability to go to the lands of those who attacked us and teach them a lesson. During Nehru’s era, we had to surrender when China attacked us because we did not act appropriately,” he said. Balagokulam state president R Prasannakumar presided over the function.

Akhil Bharatiya Sanrakshak of Seema Jagran Manch A Gopalakrishnan translated the speech. Career guru P R Venkitaraman, reception committee chairman T S Pattabhiraman, State Bhagini Pramukh Smitha Valsalan, State Balasamithi president Shivanya S Pradeep participated. Balagokulam general secretary K N Sajikumar welcomed the gathering, and secretary V J Rajmohan delivered the vote of thanks.