3,000 police personnel deployed for Kerala poll day

KOCHI: As part of preparations for the upcoming elections, the Ernakulam rural police have put in place extensive security arrangements, with around 3,000 personnel deployed across various constituencies in the district. In addition, nearly 300 personnel from central forces, along with teams from the Tamil Nadu Police, will assist in ensuring security. As many as 1,852 special police personnel will also be part of the deployment, said a source with the rural police.

To monitor election activities, 94 group patrolling teams have been constituted, each equipped with camera units for documentation. At the station level, law and order patrol units and Quick Response Teams have also been deployed, said the official.

The district has a total of 1,989 polling booths spread across six election sub-divisions. Among these, six booths have been identified as difficult to access, including Ponganchuvadu under Kuruppampady police station, and Thalavachappara, Kunjippara, Therakkudi, Thalum kandam, and Variyam under Kuttampuzha station. Special security arrangements and communication systems have been set up in these locations, the official added.