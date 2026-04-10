Irked by lack of development, Ramanthuruthu voters in Kochi make poll officials wait

KOCHI: Nestled away from the din of the city lies Ramanthuruthu, a green patch surrounded by mangroves. A team of polling officials arrived in the islet on Wednesday afternoon to set up the polling booth, a temporary shed. There is no basic amenity in the 21-acre islet and the only inhabitants are two families, and reptiles. Crossing the Vallarpadam railway line, seemingly another world opens up.

There is neither proper road nor potable water. Booth level officer Antony P G and other officials had arrived at the polling station on Wednesday afternoon. With no other shelter available, they spent the night in the shed, their only luxury being a biotoilet.

According to the electoral roll, there are 19 voters belonging to five families in Ramanthuruthu. But three families have already shifted to Vallarpadam. To begin with, the polling officials were happy as they thought the voting would be over by noon. But by 2 pm, only 13 had cast their votes. Just 200 metres away from the polling booth, K K Subramanyan was seen relaxing under the shade of a tree.