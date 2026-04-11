As footfall soars, Fort Kochi tourism police have locals feeling ‘blues’

KOCHI: Recently, a video surfaced online showing a group of domestic tourists stepping off a bus in Fort Kochi’s heritage zone and unloading mini cooking gas cylinders and utensils. Within minutes, they were calmly preparing breakfast out in the open.

The location, within sight of several key heritage structures, including St Francis Church, one of the oldest European-built churches in India, triggered outrage among locals. However, many pointed out that this was not a one-off violation.

“The incident pointed to a deeper, creeping disorder in one of Kerala’s most storied tourism hubs,” said Rajesh K S, secretary of the All Kerala Tour Guides Association (AKTGA).

At the centre of the concern is the near-invisible presence of the tourism police, a specialised unit once tasked with managing tourist-heavy zones. “They used to be there in blue shirts and khaki pants, stationed near synagogues and heritage sites, guiding visitors and ensuring order,” said Rakesh, adding, “Now, you don’t see them at all.”

Their absence (or perceived absence) and a lack of general oversight, as TNIE had highlighted in earlier reports, have led to several instances of littering, graffiti on heritage structures, public urination near historic walls, and unregulated commercial activity in the region.

This has, no doubt, irked residents and tourism stakeholders. In a letter to Ernakulam Collector Priyanka G in early February, AKTGA had urged administrators to reinstate regular patrolling of tourism police officers to safeguard visitors and heritage zones. “But no considerable steps have been taken,” Rajesh pointed out.