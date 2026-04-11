LuLu ramps up air cargo to ensure Vishu supplies for Gulf Malayalis

KOCHI: In a major push to ensure the availability of traditional Vishu essentials for expatriate Malayalis in the Gulf, LuLu Group International has launched large-scale exports of fruits and vegetables via special cargo flights. Under the initiative spearheaded by LuLu Fair Exports, more than 3,200 tonnes of agricultural produce are being transported from Cochin International Airport to various GCC countries through a combination of dedicated cargo and passenger flights.

A special cargo flight operated by Kuwait Airways departed at 11.45 am on Thursday carrying 50 tonnes of farm produce. Later in the evening, a National Airways cargo flight transported an additional 100 tonnes of fruits and vegetables. Exports are also being routed through major carriers, including Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The initiative aims to ensure seamless availability and price stability of food items across LuLu hypermarkets in the UAE and other Gulf countries ahead of Vishu.

Lulu Group chairman and managing director Yusuffali M A had earlier promised that there would be no shortage of essential items during Vishu. “LuLu has ensured the availability of key festive essentials, including banana leaves, vegetables required for the Vishu feast, and items for Vishukkani, reinforcing food security for the diaspora during the festival season,” a release said.