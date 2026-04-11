Three-day Organic Agriculture Festival 2026 begins in Kerala

KOCHI: The 20th Organic Agriculture Festival of the Organic Kerala Charitable Trust has commenced in Kakkanad. The three-day festival is being organised in association with SH College, Thevara, and Rajagiri College and Social Science.

The first two days of the festival is being held at Madhav Gadgil and Sreenivasan Nagar. A book launch will be held on Sunday at Onam Park Thrikkakara Cultural Centre, and the valedictory function at the Youth Hostel. Thrikkakara municipality chairman Rashid Ullampilli inaugurated the programme, while Organic Kerala Charitable Trust vice-chairman Nandakumar presided over. M P Sukumaran Nair, president of Thrikkakara Municipal Cooperative Hospital, inaugurated the nutritious millet pavilion on Friday. CPPR economist Prof Martin Patrick delivered the keynote address.

For the past 20 years, exhibitions, marketing of eco-friendly agricultural products, felicitation of farmers, farmers’ meet, awareness programmes, seminars and folk art forms have been organised as part of the fair. Certified organic products from various states, especially different types of millets, about 20 aromatic rice varieties, vegetables and fruits are available at the fair.