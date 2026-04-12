67-year-old loses Rs 2.5 crore in share trading scam in Kochi

KOCHI: A 67-year-old man was allegedly defrauded of Rs 2.5 crore in an online share trading scam in Kochi. The victim, a native of Tripunithura, was allegedly lured by fraudsters who promised him high returns on investments.

Based on the complaint, the Hill Palace police have registered a case against the suspects under provisions of the BNS for cheating and criminal breach of trust, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, said a source with Kochi city police.

As per the complaint, the accused, identified as Anil Jain and Kunal Joshy, contacted the victim via WhatsApp and introduced him to an online trading scheme, promising unusually high profits. After gaining his trust, they shared a link to a platform named ‘PROXTREND,’via Whatsapp, through which he was persuaded to invest.

Believing the initial returns shown through screenshots and other details, the complainant transferred a total of Rs 2.5 crore in multiple transactions between December 2025 and April 7, 2026, to various accounts operated by the accused.