Kenyan national booked for attack on inmate at the Kakkanad Women’s Jail in Kochi

KOCHI: A remand prisoner was injured after being allegedly assaulted by a co-inmate at the Kakkanad Women’s Jail in Kochi following a dispute over food.

The accused has been identified as Akinyi Onyango, a Kenyan national lodged in the jail in connection with a passport violation case. The injured prisoner, Nafila, 30, a native of Erattupetta in Kottayam, has been admitted to a hospital.

The Info Park police said a case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7.30 am on Thursday. According to officials, the altercation began over alleged dissatisfaction with the quantity of food served.

Akinyi allegedly got into a verbal argument with Nafila, who was on duty distributing food and maintained that she was following the rules. During the altercation, Akinyi allegedly dragged Nafila into a room used for storing inmates’ clothes and assaulted her.

She allegedly slapped Nafila, grabbed her by the neck, pulled her hair and banged her head against a wall.

Jail authorities intervened, separated the inmates and brought the situation under control. Nafila, who suffered head injuries, was shifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.