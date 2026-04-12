Kerala High Court flags dangerous metro pillar bumps, orders safety audit

KOCHI: On Thursday, the Kerala High Court came down heavily on dangerous protrusions that have developed on stretches of city roads dotted by metro pillars. It directed authorities to urgently level them and carry out a comprehensive safety audit. C D Jolly, who plies an auto rickshaw on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, said, “Running onto these bumps is like hitting an invisible wall. We have learnt to avoid them like a demon.”

At Manorama Junction, these bumps rise several inches above the road surface. “They have remained, despite locals flagging it several times, for nearly two years,” said Lulu Paul, who runs a tea shop nearby.

Accidents have become a regular occurrence because of these obtrusions, pointed out Edward M F, a shop owner. “So many lives have been lost already,” he said. The inherent risk is compounded by a lack of warning signs, making the protrusions harder to spot. Fittingly, the court has also asked that high-visibility warning strips and reflective road markers be installed.

While the court’s order stresses on immediate remedial action, the larger question remains. Why do these bumps form in the first place, and will fixes last?

According to Shreeganesh V Nair, chief consultant of the engineering firm GTCS, these bumps are a result of an innate flaw. “Much of the city, particularly these stretches, sits on erstwhile marshland layered with soft, shifting clay. So, this is already not a good foundation to build anything on. Regardless, we built city roads and flanking them are multi-storey buildings,” Shreeganesh said.