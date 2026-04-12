Spike in poll percentage due to SIR, pattern same as 2021 in Ernakulam

KOCHI: Though the spike in voting percentage has triggered speculations about the assembly election trend, it seems the actual polling in Ernakulam has been similar to the 2021 election.

Political parties are analysing booth-level data to study and evolve an idea about the trend, but it seems the revision of votes has led to a decrease in the number of valid votes.

“The Special Intensive Revision has been almost perfect in the district. The deletion of deceased people and avoiding duplication have cleaned up the voters list.

The actual number of voters in the previous voters list was below 90% and the maximum voting percent was 75 to 80%. With the revision, the percentage of valid votes went up and this reflected in the polling percentage,” said political observer P Sujathan.

While the number of voters has recorded a decline in all constituencies, the number of votes polled was better than 2021 in constituencies like Aluva, Kalamassery, Paravur, Perumbavoor, Kunnathunad and Muvattupuzha. Constituencies like Tripunithura (23,791), Ernakulam (28,418), Thrikkakara (17,726), Piravom (16,647) and Kochi (16,248) recorded the maximum deletion in voters list.