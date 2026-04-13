‘Koode’ volunteers to help Kochi’s senior citizens battle loneliness

KOCHI: A survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi chapter, as part of the Koode palliative care initiative, has helped identify vulnerable elderly households in the city.
Highlighting the growing number of elderly residents living with limited social support, the survey carried out in three residents’ associations in South Kadavanthra, Mamangalam and Petta has identified 12 single-member families and 34 two-member families comprising people above 60.
The project aims to identify and ensure care and support for the elderly population in the city. “We held discussions with several residents’ associations in the district. IMA will train interested volunteers, who will be visiting the residents.
The aim is to enable residents to provide psychosocial support to one another,” said Dr Athul Joseph, president, IMA Kochi chapter, emphasising that caregiving does not mean taking care of the bedridden. “We intend to help protect the elderly people from loneliness.
Once the community network is established, these individuals can visit one another and spend time together. The project, in the long term, will help in developing a caregiving culture in the city,” he added.
In the initial phase of the project, the IMA aims to conduct a sufferer mapping, which will help develop solutions and make targeted health interventions aimed at overall health improvement.
Koode, implemented in collaboration with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) and the Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC), is set to be expanded across the district. Rangadasa Prabhu, the president of EDRAAC, said that caregiving is of top priority.
“The number of ageing people is on the rise. They often go unnoticed. Thus, an initiative to visit them and give them company is important. We are also planning to organise events and programmes for the elderly to improve socialisation and engagement.
Once the pilot project is completed, we aim to expand it across the district,” Prabhu said. Dr Athul added that in the later phases, the volunteers will be trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and other caregiving techniques. “People suffering from chronic illnesses will be given priority. We will be developing a care plan after assessing the intensity of the condition,” he added.
Koode in Kochi
Resident associations sensitised: 17
Associations expressing interest: 9
Health surveys
completed: 3
Training conducted:
3 residents’ associations
Family composition in 3 residents’ associations:
Single-member
families: 12
Two-member families: 34