‘Koode’ volunteers to help Kochi’s senior citizens battle loneliness

KOCHI: A survey conducted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kochi chapter, as part of the Koode palliative care initiative, has helped identify vulnerable elderly households in the city.

Highlighting the growing number of elderly residents living with limited social support, the survey carried out in three residents’ associations in South Kadavanthra, Mamangalam and Petta has identified 12 single-member families and 34 two-member families comprising people above 60.

The project aims to identify and ensure care and support for the elderly population in the city. “We held discussions with several residents’ associations in the district. IMA will train interested volunteers, who will be visiting the residents.

The aim is to enable residents to provide psychosocial support to one another,” said Dr Athul Joseph, president, IMA Kochi chapter, emphasising that caregiving does not mean taking care of the bedridden. “We intend to help protect the elderly people from loneliness.

Once the community network is established, these individuals can visit one another and spend time together. The project, in the long term, will help in developing a caregiving culture in the city,” he added.