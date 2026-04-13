Man brutally assaults elderly father at Vallarpadam, arrested

KOCHI: The Mulavukad police arrested a 46-year-old man for brutally assaulting his elderly father at Vallarpadam in Mulavukad on Sunday. The incident came to light after disturbing visuals of the assault surfaced on social media.

According to a source with the Kochi City police, the assault occurred around noon at their home in Valarpadam, where both the victim Purushothaman and his son Prabheen lived together.

Prabheen allegedly hurled abuses at his father and struck him on the face while Purushothaman was sitting on a cot. The impact caused him to fall off the cot, following which Prabheen continued to kick him repeatedly on the chest and face.

The source added that the accused also attempted to stab his father with a knife, but was restrained by his mother, sister, and her children. “The attack was allegedly triggered after the accused consumed alcohol.

He had reportedly been involved in similar incidents in the past, with two prior cases registered against him,” said an officer with Mulavukad police station. Following the incident, the Mulavukad police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to commit culpable homicide, voluntarily causing hurt, and use of obscene words in public.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.Steps are being taken to shift the accused to a de-addiction centre as part of corrective measures. Further legal action will follow after examining all available evidence, said the officer.