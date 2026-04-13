NOC delays hindering repatriation of bodies of migrant labourers from Kochi

KOCHI: In a district like Ernakulam, which has a large migrant population, organisations and forums engaged in migrant welfare are facing increasing challenges in sending back the bodies of workers who die due to unnatural causes. A major hurdle for those involved in the process is the delay in issuance of non-objection certificates (NOCs) by authorities, especially the police.

“In cases of natural death, procedures including the issuance of an NOC are handled by police stations under whose jurisdiction the hospital confirming the death is located. However, in instances of unnatural deaths or similar cases, delays often occur in registering the FIR, which in turn further delays the issuance of the NOC.

A recent case involved a migrant worker who died of cardiac arrest while getting off a train in Aluva. It took nearly two days to airlift the body to his homeland,” said Shihab Paroli, general secretary of a migrant welfare forum based in Perumbavoor.

“All these matters fall under the responsibility of the labour and employment department. However, officials generally intervene only in cases that are formally registered. Organisations like ours take up such issues as part of social commitment. Delays amount to a form of disrespect to the deceased and a violation of their rights,” Shihab said.

He added that hospital authorities, especially at Kalamassery Medical College, handle such cases commendably, carrying out procedures including embalming free of cost, which he described as highly appreciable.