Three-member gang attacks police personnel on traffic control duty

KOCHI: Police personnel on traffic control duty were attacked by a three-member gang in Kochi. The incident occurred while officers attempted to take one of the youths into custody after a breath analyser test indicated alcohol consumption, after they were stopped for violating no-entry rules, overspeeding, and not wearing helmets.

Adithyan, 18, a resident of Vazhakkulam, has been arrested, while the other two fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended, said a source with Kochi city police.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday at Kizhakke Kotta junction in Tripunithura where police officers Aneesh Kumar and Mahesh were on duty. The three youngsters were travelling on a scooter. On testing, Adithyan, who was riding the scooter, was found to be drunk.

As the officers explained the legal action and attempted to take him into custody, the other two intervened, abused the officers, and tried to prevent the arrest.