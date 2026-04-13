Three-member gang attacks police personnel on traffic control duty

KOCHI: Police personnel on traffic control duty were attacked by a three-member gang in Kochi. The incident occurred while officers attempted to take one of the youths into custody after a breath analyser test indicated alcohol consumption, after they were stopped for violating no-entry rules, overspeeding, and not wearing helmets.
Adithyan, 18, a resident of Vazhakkulam, has been arrested, while the other two fled the scene and are yet to be apprehended, said a source with Kochi city police.
The incident took place around 6 pm on Saturday at Kizhakke Kotta junction in Tripunithura where police officers Aneesh Kumar and Mahesh were on duty. The three youngsters were travelling on a scooter. On testing, Adithyan, who was riding the scooter, was found to be drunk.
As the officers explained the legal action and attempted to take him into custody, the other two intervened, abused the officers, and tried to prevent the arrest.
During the scuffle, the accused allegedly tore Aneesh’s lanyard, hit him on the chest, and pushed him to the ground. When Mahesh rushed to assist, the two youths fled the spot with the scooter, the source said.
“The accused has been booked under various sections, including rash driving, obstruction of lawful apprehension, and use of obscene language in public, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Kerala Police Act and the Motor Vehicles Act. Efforts are on to apprehend the remaining suspects,” said the station house officer with the Hill Palace police station.
In a separate incident, two youths, identified as brothers, were arrested in the city for attacking police personnel after reacting aggressively when questioned on suspicion. The accused have been identified as Jinto, 27, and Prince, 29, belonging to Mannarkkad in Palakkad. The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday.