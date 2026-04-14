Tourists taking water metro to Fort Kochi must ‘wade’ past sea of touts

KOCHI: For visitors arriving in Fort Kochi, the promise and charm of the heritage destination, which the journey on the water metro helps encapsulate, is immediately shattered by the chaos at the terminal exit. Here, a swarm of autorickshaw drivers are often seen aggressively canvassing tourists.

“We were ambushed,” said Bhaani Ghrehal, a tourist from New Delhi. “They [autorickshaw drivers] shoved brochures in our faces and were constantly after us, touting their makeshift tour packages. This is definitely not what we wanted our first impression of Fort Kochi to be.”

“One part of why people opt for touring the south is because of the respectful nature of people here. And that had been Kerala’s reputation for long. What’s unfolding here is straight out of any of the northern cities,” Bhaani added.

This is a serious concern for local stakeholders, who say these autorickshaw drivers, who are neither certified or trained guides, are undermining the experience.

“Authorised guides, who offer curated experiences of Fort Kochi, are losing jobs because tourists now lump them together with these unruly autorickshaw drivers,” lamented Rajesh K S, secretary of the All Kerala Tour Guides Association.

He also warned that autorickshaw drivers, driven purely by the desire to earn a quick buck, often piece together fragmented or inaccurate narratives, ferrying tourists between a handful of known spots while missing the essence of the place.

“The charm of the region isn’t a checklist of buildings. It is the immersive experience of its culture. This is lost in the rushed and poorly narrated rides,” said Rajesh, who described this trend as out of step with Kerala’s long-held reputation for non-intrusive tourism.