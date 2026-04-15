A year on, little progress on Thanthonni Thuruth outer bund work

KOCHI: In early March last year, residents of Thanthonni Thuruth received a piece of news that offered relief for an issue they had been battling for decades — the construction of an outer bund.

While work on the three-metre-wide bund — envisaged to encircle the island in order to prevent tidal waters from flooding the area — approved by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) began a few months ago, it has since lagged, leaving the residents with faded hopes.

The 110-acre island, just a stone’s throw away from the skyscrapers of mainland Kochi has been ‘drowning’ in misery for decades now. The island gets flooded knee-deep two to three times a day during high tide, leaving the over 60 families residing there to the mercy of saline water that ruins their houses and endangers their health.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said work on the first-phase of the `6.5-crore is under way with half of the piling for the structure completed close to where people live on the island.

“Other work too is progressing. We are yet to receive funds for the second phase. Once that happens, we expect to complete the project within the next three months,” Vinod said.

At the same time, a year after being granted approval, work has been taken up for only around 290m of the 600-m-long bund. Thanthonni Thuruth residents, who had been fighting for their right to a safe livelihood, are disappointed at the apathy of the authorities.