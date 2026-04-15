Container Road streetlights to be electrified within a month

KOCHI: Left in darkness for nearly two years, the Container Road will soon be lit up, with the National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) announcing on Monday that streetlights along the stretch will be electrified within a month.

The development came following the commencement of the transformer installation work recently, which the agency had cited as the primary reason for the delay. “The installation of the transformer is in progress, and the contractor has said that the work will be completed within one month,” said a statement from the NHAI.

The 17-km stretch connects the city to the International Container Transshipment Terminal, Vallarpadam. Used extensively by container trucks ferrying cargo to and from the terminal, the road sees a daily traffic of close to 40,000 vehicles. The absence of functional streetlights had turned the stretch into a hazard zone after sundown.

Earlier, NHAI officials said that the power supply to these streetlights, numbering over 1,100 on the stretch, could not be provided due to differences with the KSEB over transformer requirements and costs.

“Initially, NHAI had received a demand note of Rs 18 lakh from KSEB to set up two transformers at Rs 9 lakh each. However, the latter revised it later to include four transformers for an estimated total cost of over Rs 1 crore,” said Kadamakudy panchayat president M S Antony.