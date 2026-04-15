DMO issues alert for chikungunya in Kerala

KOCHI: The district medical officer (DMO) has issued a caution notice after chikungunya cases were reported in Kunnukkara and Chengamanadu.

So far, nine confirmed cases and 19 suspected cases have been reported. In Kunnukara panchayat, 18 suspected and 6 confirmed cases have been reported, while in Chengamanadu, 3 confirmed cases and one suspected case have been identified.

Prevention and control awareness activities are being carried out vigorously in the affected areas, said the DMO.

The DMO said that the symptoms of Chikungunya include sudden high fever, swelling in the joints (especially hands, ankles, and knees), severe pain, muscle pain, headache, fatigue, and, in some people, thickening of the skin. “If you notice symptoms, you should immediately reach the nearest health centre. Avoid self-treatment,” the DMO said.