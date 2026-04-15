Port workers to intensify protests across major ports

KOCHI: Port and dock workers across India have decided to step up their protest against what they call an anti-worker approach by port authorities and delays in implementing agreed settlements.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Co-ordination Committee of Port and Dock Workers Federations held on April 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai, a release said here.

The unions said a nationwide strike planned for February 12 had been postponed after port management assured that workers’ demands would be discussed and resolved within a month. However, they allege that no meaningful progress has been made since then.

Workers have raised concerns over delays in key issues such as removal of pay stagnation and pension-related matters. They also accused port authorities of pushing outsourcing and trying to reduce wages of contract workers to minimum levels.