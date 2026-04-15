Port workers to intensify protests across major ports

KOCHI: Port and dock workers across India have decided to step up their protest against what they call an anti-worker approach by port authorities and delays in implementing agreed settlements.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Co-ordination Committee of Port and Dock Workers Federations held on April 11 at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in Navi Mumbai, a release said here.
The unions said a nationwide strike planned for February 12 had been postponed after port management assured that workers’ demands would be discussed and resolved within a month. However, they allege that no meaningful progress has been made since then.
Workers have raised concerns over delays in key issues such as removal of pay stagnation and pension-related matters. They also accused port authorities of pushing outsourcing and trying to reduce wages of contract workers to minimum levels.
The committee warned against the implementation of new labour codes, alleging that they could lead to job losses and weaken worker protection.
It also criticised the lack of action in filling vacant posts, which it said is affecting smooth port operations.
As part of their protest plan, workers will carry out a 45-day awareness campaign across major ports. This will end in a nationwide protest on May 21, the release said.
The unions also expressed concern over the safety of seafarers in conflict-hit regions, especially around the Hormuz Strait. They urged the Union government and international agencies to take urgent steps to ensure their safe return. Union leaders said further action will depend on the response from port authorities, but made it clear that protests will intensify if issues remain unresolved.