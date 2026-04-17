Edappally church to mark 80 yrs of 40-Hour Adoration

KOCHI: Marking a milestone in its spiritual legacy, St George Forane Church, Edappally, will observe the 80th anniversary of its 40-Hour Adoration and Holy Eucharistic Procession from April 17 to 19 — a tradition of parish’s faith since 1946.

The three-day observance will commence at 6.30 am on April 17 with a Holy Mass led by the parish clergy, followed by the initiation of the Adoration. The session at 5.30 pm will feature a Eucharistic message by Rev Dr Biju Perumayan, followed by Holy Mass.

On April 18, the proceedings will continue with a Holy Mass at 6.30 am.

The observance will culminate on April 19. Holy Mass will be held at 5.45 am, followed by another at 7 am. Additional services will be held at 10.15 am and 3.30 pm.