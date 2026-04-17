MP cops in Kochi to probe Kumbh Mela girl’s marriage

KOCHI: A four-member police team from Madhya Pradesh reached Thrikkakara in Kochi on Thursday as part of their probe into the controversial marriage involving a girl suspected to be a minor.
The case has drawn attention due to its alleged social media figure who gained visibility during the Kumbh Mela. The marriage, which took place in Kerala, came under scrutiny after the girl’s family alleged that she had not attained legal age for marriage.
On their complaint, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against Farman Khan, for kidnapping as well under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The officers reached the Thrikkakara police station following inputs that the girl was currently in the area.
They are also attempting to trace a close associate of Khan, but he reportedly declined to appear before the police, said sources.
The Kerala High Court, while considering their anticipatory bail plea, had granted the duo interim protection from arrest on March 23, which was later extended till May 20 on April 8. Kochi city police commissioner confirmed the visit of the MP police team and said the Kerala police had informed them about the duo’s anticipatory bail.
The woman contacted the chief minister as well Kaliraj via email seeking police protection. She attached copies of her Aadhaar card and PAN card to support her claim that she had attained the age of 18.