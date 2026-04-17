MP cops in Kochi to probe Kumbh Mela girl’s marriage

KOCHI: A four-member police team from Madhya Pradesh reached Thrikkakara in Kochi on Thursday as part of their probe into the controversial marriage involving a girl suspected to be a minor.

The case has drawn attention due to its alleged social media figure who gained visibility during the Kumbh Mela. The marriage, which took place in Kerala, came under scrutiny after the girl’s family alleged that she had not attained legal age for marriage.

On their complaint, the Madhya Pradesh police registered a case against Farman Khan, for kidnapping as well under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.