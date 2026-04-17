Mystery of the two ‘closed’ Panampilly Nagar parks in Kochi

KOCHI: At first glance, it may appear that two newly renovated public spaces in Panampilly Nagar, namely MIG Park and Golden Park, are closed. In fact, their main gates are indeed locked. And this has forced many potential patrons, who were otherwise hoping to make the best of their summer evenings, to return in disappointment.

However, local administrators told TNIE that this enforcement is for the greater good. And they may be right.

“These parks have been around since the ‘80s, and everyone knows the importance of recreational spaces in the city. But after the renovation of the parks last year, we noticed that they were not used for their intended purpose. Certainly not after sundown,” said Anjana Teacher, the former councillor of Panampilly Nagar, under whose tenure the redevelopment had taken place.

“There were a lot of problems. Youngsters were reportedly entering the parks with their vehicles and loitering even during the wee hours. There were instances of flower pots being damaged and of broken tiles inside the park precincts. Some, including girls, were also seen smoking and engaging in other indecent activities,” she said.

Recently, a gang was busted by police for possession of substances from one of the nine such parks in the vicinity.

“These parks are in the midst of a residential zone and we had received a lot of complaints from residents. So we sought the advice of the police, and it is they who suggested locking the main gates,” Anjana added.

The current councillor, Antony Painuthara, also maintained just how difficult it had become of late because of unruly up-to-no-gooders. “Even I have received numerous complaints of youngsters creating nuisance inside parks during late hours. Now, police patrols have become more frequent in the area,” he said.