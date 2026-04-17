Plastic waste, aquatic weeds fill Thevara-Perandoor canal eight months after cleaning

KOCHI: A few months after the irrigation department completed its desilting and cleaning, the Thevara-Perandoor canal (TP canal) is back to its unclean self, and this time it’s even worse. One of the major canals in the city, the waterbody currently lies in severely polluted condition, filled with plastic waste, bottles and aquatic weeds.

“The cleaning and maintenance of the canal was completed just eight months ago. However, from Kaloor to RBI quarters, the canal remains unclean. Even wastewater from the slaughterhouse in Kaloor is being discharged into the canal. Though several complaints were raised and the High Court intervened, no solution has been found,” alleged T Balachandran, an activist and resident of Kaloor.

Considering the poor condition of the canal, the High Court had in June 2025 directed the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and the Kochi corporation to issue notices to individuals and organisations responsible for polluting it. Balachandran alleged that despite the HC directive, sewage water discharge into the canal continues.