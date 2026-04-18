Corruption claims: LDF seeks Kochi mayor’s resignation, protests disrupt council

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation council meeting held on Friday was disrupted as opposition councillors staged a protest demanding the resignation of Mayor V K Minimol in the backdrop of a vigilance enquiry being ordered against her. Following continuous sloganeering, the mayor declared the agenda passed, winding up the council meeting within a few minutes.
Minimol, responding to the protest, termed the allegations baseless.
“These protests are an attempt by the LDF and the CPM to defame me. In the past two elections, they used this (vigilance case) as a tool to undermine my credibility and influence the outcome against me. However, I haven’t received any summons from the court so far.
Why should I collect the bribery amount in a bank account? Also, what is discussed in the meeting with the association representatives is recorded in the minutes,” the mayor said, adding that she has decided to move legally against those spreading false information to defame her.
The Muvattupuzha vigilance court, in March this year, had ordered an investigation against Minimol over corruption allegations related to the restoration of a road in Palarivattom. The incident, where Minimol accepted Rs 3 lakh from the Peringottu Residents’ Association, dates back to 2018, when she was the Palarivattom councillor.
“The incident happened in 2018. It is written in the letter signed by her. However, she repaid the amount after the case was registered against her. Even if the amount is repaid, it is bribery,” he said.
The opposition also alleged that the mayor is supporting corruption in the corporation, citing the construction of the Indira Canteen that was recently opened in Edappally.