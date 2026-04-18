Corruption claims: LDF seeks Kochi mayor’s resignation, protests disrupt council

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation council meeting held on Friday was disrupted as opposition councillors staged a protest demanding the resignation of Mayor V K Minimol in the backdrop of a vigilance enquiry being ordered against her. Following continuous sloganeering, the mayor declared the agenda passed, winding up the council meeting within a few minutes.

Minimol, responding to the protest, termed the allegations baseless.

“These protests are an attempt by the LDF and the CPM to defame me. In the past two elections, they used this (vigilance case) as a tool to undermine my credibility and influence the outcome against me. However, I haven’t received any summons from the court so far.