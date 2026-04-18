Tholpavakoothu: Kerala's ancient temple art comes out of shadows

For centuries, Tholpavakoothu remained confined to temple precincts. Today, the ancient shadow puppetry tradition stretches beyond these sacred spaces, finding new life in urban settings.

Here, the aesthetics of the past meet the sensibilities of the present. Performances unfold within a striking visual frame, bathed in warm amber light. A row of oil lamps behind a translucent screen illuminate intricately carved leather puppets.

Silhouettes come alive — deities, warriors, animals and mythical figures gliding across the surface — as narrations in Malayalam, Tamil and Sanskrit weave together layered stories. The surrounding darkness heightens the experience, transforming a ritual practice into an immersive visual spectacle for city audiences.

Until a few decades ago, it was mainly the tranquil courtyards of Valluvanad temples that came alive with Tholpavakoothu during festival evenings. The performance space or the ‘koothumadam’ would host puppet plays based on the Ramayana, as composed by the Tamil poet Kambar.

Held across temples in Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram, the performance would begin by about 10pm and go on till the wee hours.

According to legend, Tholpavakoothu was initially performed to inform Goddess Bhadrakali about Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana, while She was engaged in a battle against the demon Darika. Now, the tradition continues as a ritual offering.