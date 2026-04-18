With Pink Line works running late, KMRL eyes ‘summer of 2027’ finish

KOCHI: While work on Kochi Metro’s phase two corridor has progressed considerably over the past weeks, KMRL’s plans of getting the line operational by December now seem improbable.

“Though several core structural works have crossed key milestones over the past weeks, it would be difficult to get the Pink Line ready by the end of the year. We are now hoping to finish all civil and electrical work by that time,” a KMRL official told TNIE.

The setback comes on the back of some unforeseen land-acquisition hiccups and inherent delay in pushing paperwork through the city’s administrative bodies.

“There were delays in acquiring land for the Chembumukku and Padamugal stations. Even when the issues were resolved, the official notifications were caught up in procedural delays and took their own time to reach us. Only on acquiring them could we begin work,” the official said.

“All those delays are behind us now and work has indeed picked up pace,” he added.

However, not enough to meet the earlier deadline of operationalising the first five stations by June.

“That’s difficult to meet now. We are now pushing it back, along with the December plans,” the official highlighted.