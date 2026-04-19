48-year-old dies after being run over by lorry in Kochi

KOCHI: A 48-year-old man died after being hit by a lorry in Kochi. The deceased is Nassar P K, a native of Cherthala in Alappuzha. Following the incident, the lorry driver was booked for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence not amounting to culpable homicide.

He has been taken into custody and his arrest will be recorded soon, said a source with the Kochi city police.

The incident occurred when the driver Jiswan, 33, a resident of Aluva, had arrived at a construction firm to unload materials. Nassar, a scrap collector, had also reached the site as part of his work. After unloading the materials, the driver attempted to exit through the front gate when the left-side wheel of the vehicle struck Nassar and ran over his body.

“Preliminary probe suggests that the driver was unaware of Nassar standing beside the vehicle while driving the 20-wheeler tipper lorry to exit the premises,” said an officer with the Harbour Crime police.