Kerala govt medical officers assn protests against attack on doctor at Palluruthy taluk hospital

KOCHI: The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) on Saturday protested against the assault on Dr M M Haneesh, an ENT surgeon at Palluruthy Government Taluk Hospital.

The incident took place on Friday after a girl arrived at the hospital’s OP section with her mother seeking treatment after a stud in her ear became infected. While Dr Haneesh was attempting to remove the stud, which had become embedded in the ear due to the infection, the girl and her mother reportedly became upset that the procedure was causing pain, and left the room angrily.

Later, while the doctor was attending to other patients, the girl’s brother allegedly barged into the OP, verbally abused the doctor, grabbed him by the neck, and assaulted him. Based on the complaint filed by Dr Haneesh, the accused was arrested by the police.

Following the incident, the KGMOA has demanded adequate protection for doctors. “Attacks on doctors and healthcare workers are unacceptable. If there are any grievances, the appropriate course of action is to approach higher authorities or the police,” said Dr T Sudhakar, KGMOA Ernakulam district president.