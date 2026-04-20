Kadamakkudy to get wider approach roads to water metro terminal

KOCHI: While the upcoming water metro stations at Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth are projects that lend hope to the island natives, the long-dilapidated and narrow approach roads to both stations are indeed a cause for concern for many.

“Even if the water metro stations were to come up, these broken stretches would hamper the seamless connectivity and impair their effective utilisation,” Kadamakkudy panchayat president M S Antony told TNIE.

Taking cognisance of the concern, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has taken up the work of widening and upgradation of these approach roads. The agency is set to widen and strengthen the 1.4-km stretch from Kadamakkudy temple to Murikkal, where the terminal is located. Meanwhile, in Paliyamthuruth, the stretch from St Francis Church in Pizhala to the station will also be renovated.

The works are part of a broader set of infrastructure interventions being rolled out alongside the water metro project in the island region. These include shoreline protection and installation of streetlights at select locations. The intervention follows the request of the Kadamakkudy panchayat.

According to sources, the Kadamakkudy and Paliyamthuruth terminals are set to be operational by June. Though the work of the two terminals was expected to be completed by March 2026, it has been pushed to June on account of several crucial components, such as floating pontoons remaining unfinished.