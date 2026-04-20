Kerala MDMA case accused key supplier to white-collar party, find police

KOCHI: In a major breakthrough in the case relating to the seizure of a significant quantity of synthetic drugs and highly potent ecstasy pills from a flat in Kakkanad, police have uncovered the accused’s connections to drug mafias, identifying him as a key supplier behind a recent white-collar party held at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra.

Based on these findings, the probe team has filed a custody application for Kevin B Mathew, 42, a resident of Chembumukku, who was apprehended by a special city DANSAF squad on Friday evening.

“Investigation suggests that Kevin supplied drugs to a recent white-collar party held at a luxury hotel in Kadavanthra, attended by doctors, advocates, and businessmen. Those involved were earlier detained by the police but later released as only a small quantity of drugs was recovered.

However, based on leads obtained from them, we kept Kevin under surveillance and subsequently arrested him from his residence,” said T D Sunil Kumar, assistant commissioner in charge of the narcotic cell with Kochi city police.

“We are also probing whether he had a network of agents supplying narcotics not only within the city but also in rural areas,” Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, a source with the city police said Kevin had been involved in drug trafficking for several years and had managed to evade arrest.

“Interrogation revealed that Kevin used associates and luxury vehicles as a cover for drug trafficking. The probe team has also traced significant financial transactions through his bank accounts, amounting to more than Rs 20 lakh in recent months. Further interrogation is required to uncover more details,” the officer said.