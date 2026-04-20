Minor marriage row: MP police fail to trace couple, return

KOCHI: In a fresh development in the alleged minor marriage case, a special investigation team from the Madhya Pradesh Police which arrived in Kochi to interrogate suspects have reportedly returned after having failed to trace the couple.

“The MP police had come to Kochi primarily in search of Joshua, a friend of the couple who was reportedly present during the wedding. The team traced his phone location to the NGO Quarters area in Kakkanad and directed him over the phone to appear before them,” said a source with the Kochi city police.

“However, they later withdrew after failing to trace him. Additionally, they could not proceed with the arrest of Farman Khan, the husband of the female, due to an existing High Court order restraining his arrest in connection with the case until May 20,” the source added.

It is learnt that the four-member team has temporarily returned to Madhya Pradesh, and their next course of action will depend on further proceedings before the High Court, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the female had earlier approached the Kochi city police commissioner seeking protection from being taken to Madhya Pradesh.