Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi visits Kochi Naval Base

KOCHI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi arrived at Kochi Naval Base, the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command, on a three-day visit on Sunday. He was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour at INS Garuda.

The Admiral, who assumed command as the 26th Chief of the Naval Staff on April 30, 2024, is scheduled to retire in May, and he arrived in Kochi as part of his farewell visit to Naval units.

During the visit, the CNS attended the annual Communication Conference, which brought together serving and retired communicators of the Indian Navy. The conference witnessed an exchange of ideas, operational insights, and a future-ready roadmap in the domains of Communication and Electronic Warfare (EW).

The CNS interacted with officers, sailors, Defence Security Corps personnel, and defence civilians of the SNC. He also visited ‘Lakshya’, the Composite Indoor Shooting Range (CISR) at INS Dronacharya, where he witnessed firing demonstrations of newly inducted small arms. He also inaugurated Vijendra 2, a 96-unit married accommodation complex.

Admiral Dinesh felicitated 7 veterans who made significant contributions to community.