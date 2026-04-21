Draft on relaxing zonal regulations to help Kalamassery development

KOCHI: The new draft notification relaxing several zonal regulations has opened up vast development opportunities in the Kalamassery municipality.

As per the Structure Plan for Central City of Kochi, 1991, major regions of the municipality were classified under ‘green zone’, restricting development possibilities.

The draft notification released by the government last month says several zonal regulations have now been relaxed. It classifies agricultural zones as ‘high risk’ and ‘no-risk’, increasing permissible residential and commercial construction possibilities.

In high-risk areas, residential and commercial construction limits have been raised to 500 sq m and 300 sq m, respectively.

In ‘no-risk’ lands, all regulations have been lifted to allow residential construction. The draft also includes guidelines on allowing mixed usage of residential, commercial, industrial and public zones for development activities.

The new notification also increases the width of Seaport-Airport Road phase two metres to 45 metres, HMT Road and KINFRA Medical College Road to 22 metres and also allows mixed use of land all along roads above 12 metre stretch.

The changes in the draft notification provide wider scope for development in Kalamasserry municipality, including for key upcoming projects, including the Judicial City, logistic parks and also heightens the development possibilities of Infopark.